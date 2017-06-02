Wisconsin Democrats energized for state convention that could bring big changes to party

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Democratic Party of Wisconsin officials say they see a lot of energy among delegates as they kick off their 2017 state convention, but a big change could be coming at the very top.

Democrats come to this year's convention after watching Wisconsin vote for a Republican presidential candidate for the first time since 1984.

President Donald Trump's victory adds to the woes of a party that held nearly total control of the state just seven years ago.

Since that time, they've lost the governor's mansion, both houses of the state legislature, one U.S. Senate seat and - ultimately - the 2016 presidential election.



But DPW Chair Martha Laning told 27 News Friday afternoon the Trump presidency has lit a fire under Democrats.

"Because they're deeply concerned about what the Republican agenda is doing, not only in Wisconsin now, but nationally," said Laning. "I mean, to be ripping hundreds of thousands of people's health care away and be threatening that, it's scaring people. And so, the Democratic Party is building that grassroots infrastructure and we're strong."

But while Laning wants to build on that energy, she is in a major fight to keep her job this weekend.

Elected as DPW chair in 2015, Laning is facing three challengers vying for her position due to last year's crushing defeat at the ballot box.

One challenger thought by insiders to be the biggest threat to Laning is Glendale Mayor Brian Kennedy, a former union official who says the party needs reach out again to rural voters they lost last year.

"I've actually written a detailed rural strategy of how we reconnect in all those rural areas and start winning elections again," said Kennedy, who said Laning runs DPW like a non-profit organization, not a political party.

Laning believes the party has come a long way since she took over.

"When I came on board we had some really big challenges. and right now, during this off year - we're turning on this off year and making great progress," said Laning.

Delegates will vote for party chair tomorrow, but tonight they'll hear from a slew of notable state and national Democratic elected officials.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin), Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) are among the state politicians who will speak.

Invited guests from outside Wisconsin include Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Capitol Bureau Chief Greg Neumann will have the very latest from the DPW state convention on 27 News at 5, 6 and 10.