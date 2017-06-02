Former Packer Charles Woodson nominated for College Hall of Fame

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson is among the candidates for the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame class.

WTMJ radio reports the inductees will be announced on Jan. 8.

Woodson played college football at Michigan and spent seven seasons with the Packers, including the team's Super Bowl victory in 2011.

He was NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times during his time with the Packers.

Information from: WTMJ-AM

