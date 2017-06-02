Buildings around the world and across the U.S. going green showing solidarity with Paris climate agreement

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following the uproar of President Trumps decision to withdraw the United States from the landmark Paris climate deal this week, a slew of business and political leaders as well as organizations around the world announced their support and commitment to the treaty.

The original agreement was signed by leaders from 195 nations in 2015 in an effort to combat the increasingly disastrous effects of climate change.

The support shown was reinforced by city monuments and landmarks around the world lighting up green in support of the Paris climate agreement.

In the U.S. the New York State Fair Grounds, One World Trade Center, as well as City Halls across the country lit up green, pledging their support of the climate accord.