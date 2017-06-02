Medical examiner identifies windsurfer killed in Lake Mendota collision

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the windsurfer who died in a collision with a boat on Lake Mendota as Yu Chen, 43, of Madison.

Preliminary autopsy results show Chen died of injuries he received in the collision. Additional testing is underway.

The crash happened Wednesday evening near the UW Lifesaving Station. The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a UW Lifesaving rescue boat was returning from another call when it collided with the windsurfer.

UW-Madison says the windsurfing craft had been checked out from the Hoofer Sailing Club at Memorial Union.

Chen's death is still under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

RELATED:

UPDATE: UW-Madison issues statement on windsurfer death