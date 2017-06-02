Tennison, Tegtmeier advance in WIAA boys tennis

Two local conference rivals will meet one final time this season in the WIAA Boys Individual Tennis Championships. Verona's Will Tennison and Madison Memorial's Colt Tegtmeier both advanced to the Division 1 semifinals.

Tennison beat Kimberly's Alex Alt 6-4, 6-2 to advances to Saturday morning's semifinal. Tegtmeier survived a scare from Daniel Moore of Kenosha Tremper. Tegtmeier held on for a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 victory. The Big Eight rivals will meet on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The winner advances to the championship match.

Here's a link to the updated brackets: https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/BoysTennis.aspx