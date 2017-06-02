Tennison, Tegtmeier advance in WIAA boys tennis - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Tennison, Tegtmeier advance in WIAA boys tennis

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

Two local conference rivals will meet one final time this season in the WIAA Boys Individual Tennis Championships. Verona's Will Tennison and Madison Memorial's Colt Tegtmeier both advanced to the Division 1 semifinals.

Tennison beat Kimberly's Alex Alt 6-4, 6-2 to advances to Saturday morning's semifinal. Tegtmeier survived a scare from Daniel Moore of Kenosha Tremper. Tegtmeier held on for a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 victory. The Big Eight rivals will meet on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The winner advances to the championship match.

Here's a link to the updated brackets: https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/BoysTennis.aspx

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.