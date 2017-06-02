Road reopens following Didion Plant explosion - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Road reopens following Didion Plant explosion

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Transportation reporting that WIS 146 is back open as of midday Friday following the Didion Plant explosion Wednesday night.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Department who had been handling the road closure says the road was reopened Friday a little after 11:00 am, and that any other lane closure information for this incident can be found at http://511wi.gov

