Local stars claim state titles on first day of WIAA State Track and Field Meet

A handful of local standouts claimed gold medals on the opening day of the WIAA State Track and Field Meet.

Lake Mills junior Ben Dunkleberger won his second straight Division 2 championship in the triple jump with a state record leap of 47-0.00.

Josie Schaefer also repeated as state champion. The Baraboo senior dominated the Division 1 discus competition with a throw of 163-8.

Verona's Jack Herkert was a repeat champion in Division 1 as well in the high jump. He cleared 6'8" to claim gold in his senior season.

Madison LaFollette's Finn Gessner was another local repeat champ. The senior claimed the 3,200 meters crown in Division 1 with a time of 9:06.24.

Eva Laun-Smith brought home a state title for Beloit Memorial. The senior won the Division 1 triple jump with a leap of 39-10.50.