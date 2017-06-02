Vanity "Covfefe" plates are all the rage

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a whole new whirlwind trend in vanity plates that arose this week, and it's all thanks to a new word and tweet by President Trump.

Drivers in at least 21-states have claimed "Covfefe" license plates; inspired by the President's enigmatic late night tweet earlier this week.

If you're dying to get in on the trend you're in luck.

Vanity "Covfefe" plates are still available here in the land of cheese, but you'd better act fast because these plates are one of a kind, and will likely be taken soon!

