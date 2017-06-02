Vanity "Covfefe" plates are all the rage - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Vanity "Covfefe" plates are all the rage

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a whole new whirlwind trend in vanity plates that arose this week, and it's all thanks to a new word and tweet by President Trump.

Drivers in at least 21-states have claimed "Covfefe" license plates; inspired by the President's enigmatic late night tweet earlier this week.
If you're dying to get in on the trend you're in luck.

Vanity "Covfefe" plates are still available here in the land of cheese, but you'd better act fast because these plates are one of a kind, and will likely be taken soon!
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.