Cambria community looks to the future after deadly mill explosion

While looking back, people in Cambria are also looking forward, as they celebrate the future.

“It feels like just yesterday it was the first day of school and I was entering high school as a freshman, said Rachael Leyster, a graduating senior.

But as friends and family entered the gymnasium at Cambria-Friesland High School for the graduation ceremony Friday, a reminder of the events of the past few days looms in the background.

Didion Milling, where the explosion that killed three men took place, is directly behind the school.

But for one evening, people in this tight-knit community wanted to focus on the students as they enter a new phase in their lives.

Emotions ran high before Friday’s ceremony.

“This is when we come together. And it does mean a lot that we're together,” said Ashtyn Smits, class valedictorian.

District administrator Tim Raymond said they were going to take a moment of silence during the graduation ceremony to think about the past 48 hours and how it impacted the community, neighbors, brothers and sisters.

“We see tonight's graduation as an opportunity for our community, as you can see they are coming in. We get to wrap our arms around each other, take this moment to not only celebrate this class, but reminder ourselves who's important,” Raymond said.

They hope the ceremony will help the village heal and move forward.

“I think it's definitely a right step in that direction. I think that we do need to keep moving forward and remember those who have lost their lives and who are currently being treated. But definitely start moving forward to get back to where we were, Leyster said.

23 students graduated in the class of 2017. Raymond said counselors were available after the ceremony for anyone who needed them.