Cambria community looks to the future after deadly mill explosion

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a man died when he crashed his motorcycle at I-39 and the off ramp to U.S. 12 Thursday evening.More >>
Rescuers have found the final worker unaccounted for after an explosion at a Cambria milling/ethanol plant Wednesday night. They say Pawel Tordofff was found Friday morning by rescue teams with the help of a search dog.More >>
Madison Police identified four men said to be connected to the murder of Mike Meaderds. One suspect identified as 30-year-old Emmanuel Johnson was arrested for felony murder.More >>
A 58-year-old DeForest man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail in Baraboo.More >>
With it widely expected that President Trump will soon withdraw the United States from an international accord on climate change, Sen. Ron Johnson told 27 News Wednesday there's little point to remaining a party to the agreement.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was 33-year-old Michael Meaderds who was shot and killed in a Madison home invasion on Tuesday.More >>
An explosion at a Cambria corn mill Wednesday night has rattled a community of just over 700 people.More >>
Democratic lawmakers want to protect transgender people in Wisconsin from being discriminated against when they look for housing or apply for a job.More >>
Dane County added new jobs at a rate four times higher than the entire State of Wisconsin in 2016, despite a much lower unemployment rate.More >>
Cleanup continues two weeks after a tornado devastated Barron County, and now, the Barron County Sheriff said a final push is underway to help victims of the devastation who might not be aware of the assistance available to them.More >>
This weekend you can round up the whole family for the annual Cows on the Concourse.More >>
A Milwaukee Police officer is recovering after he was accidentally shot by a fellow officer.More >>
A time of crisis is when communities come together most. And Cambria is no exception. After the tragic explosion that took the life of two people at Didion Milling, people like Kay Wardlow of Beaver Dam gathered for a prayer vigil at First Presbyterian Church to offer condolences.More >>
