House hit by gunfire on Madison's northeast side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police found shell casings and a home that had been hit with at least one bullet early Saturday morning.  

The home is on Brandle Rd, near the intersection of N Stoughton Rd. and Commercial Ave.  Multiple callers told police they heard four gunshots.  

Police say no one was hurt.  

