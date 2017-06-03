Demand for skilled construction workers rising in Wisconsin

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) -- The construction industry is struggling to find skilled workers as home construction is rising in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Ashland has teamed up with the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board to offer a new construction training course to meet the demand.

Almost 30 students are on track to receive a short-term technical diploma through the nine-credit course. The credits can also be applied to a technical degree if students continue their education.

Eric Lockwood, project manager of continuing education with the college, says the course has been offered to students at the Clayton School District, WITC-Ashland and Lac Courte Oreilles Community College.

Preliminary figures from April by the Bureau of Labor Statistics say Wisconsin has about 115,000 construction workers.

