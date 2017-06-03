Los Angeles mayor rallies Democrats in Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Los Angeles mayor rallies Democrats in Wisconsin

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he came to Wisconsin to send a message that Democrats must fight everywhere, not just where they live.  Garcetti, spoke Friday at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention in Middleton.

He is considered a rising star in the party.
Garcetti says, "Democrats across America need to remember we cannot win without Wisconsin."

Hillary Clinton did not campaign in Wisconsin and lost the state. President Donald Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win Wisconsin since 1984.
Garcetti is also criticizing Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, praising union workers and public employees and saying that "Democrats must lead the American agenda."
He says that while Democrats are feeling pessimistic after 2016's losses, they are motivated for 2018.

