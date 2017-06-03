Paul Soglin reportedly considering running for governor

Madison Police found shell casings and a home that had been hit with at least one bullet early Saturday morning.More >>
Rescuers have found the final worker unaccounted for after an explosion at a Cambria milling/ethanol plant Wednesday night. They say Pawel Tordofff was found Friday morning by rescue teams with the help of a search dog.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the windsurfer who died in a collision with a boat on Lake Mendota as Yu Chen, 43, of Madison.More >>
Madison Police identified four men said to be connected to the murder of Mike Meaderds. One suspect identified as 30-year-old Emmanuel Johnson was arrested for felony murder.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a man died when he crashed his motorcycle at I-39 and the off ramp to U.S. 12 Thursday evening.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was 33-year-old Michael Meaderds who was shot and killed in a Madison home invasion on Tuesday.More >>
An explosion at a Cambria corn mill Wednesday night has rattled a community of just over 700 people.More >>
Democratic lawmakers want to protect transgender people in Wisconsin from being discriminated against when they look for housing or apply for a job.More >>
Dane County added new jobs at a rate four times higher than the entire State of Wisconsin in 2016, despite a much lower unemployment rate.More >>
Wisconsin Department of Transportation reporting that WIS 146 is back open as of midday Friday following the Didion Plant explosion Wednesday night.More >>
Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Wausau has dedicated a bench in honor of Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland.More >>
"It was very quiet respectful...and caring."More >>
Store named after popular internet saying.More >>
Rescuers have found the final worker unaccounted for after an explosion at a Cambria milling/ethanol plant Wednesday night. They say Pawel Tordofff was found Friday morning by rescue teams with the help of a search dog.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Following the uproar of President Trumps decision to withdraw the United States from the landmark Paris climate deal this week, a slew of business and political leaders as well as organizations around the world announced their support and commitment to the treaty.More >>
