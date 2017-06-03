Police dealing with "incident" on London Bridge - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police dealing with "incident" on London Bridge

LONDON (ABC NEWS) -- London police say they're dealing with an incident on London Bridge, where witnesses reportedly said a vehicle struck pedestrians.

The London Ambulance Service tweeted: "Multiple resources attending an incident at #LondonBridge, please avoid the area." Transport for London also tweeted that the bridge was closed in both directions due to a "major incident."

Metropolitan Police also reported that they responded to an incident in Borough Market, and "have armed police at the scenes."

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time, told the network several people were hurt after a white van swerved and hit a crowd of people while it was crossing London Bridge.

She said there were about four people severely injured and that some 20 armed police officers are now on the scene.

People in the area tweeted video and images of the scene, showing police responding and injured people being treated.

The BBC also say police are searching for three suspects who may be armed. 

Other unconfirmed reports are still coming in  as the story develops. 

