Hundreds attend Dollar General Distribution Center grand opening in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A grand opening celebration is bringing hundreds of jobs to Rock County. Saturday morning, more than four hundred employees and their families packed into the new Dollar General Distribution Center in Janesville.

During the event, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan toured the 100 million square foot facility. He says he welcomes the 75 year-old company into his community.

"This is fantastic, this is part of our plan here in Rock County, Janesville, Beloit area, to bring good jobs right here," Speaker Ryan said.

"We've had about 7,000 people apply for the jobs and we we able to choose the best of the best," Dollar General Spokesman Matt Lucas.

Janesville's Economic Development Director Gail Price says the company's $100 million dollar investment is just one of many projects in the works for his city.

"We think there is more to come, hopefully we can continue this momentum," Price said.

The Janesville Dollar General hub will serve about 800 stores in nine states in the upper Midwest.