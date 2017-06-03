One person hurt as driver runs into Ella's Deli in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

One person hurt as driver runs into Ella's Deli in Madison

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) - Madison Fire Department officials say one person has been sent to the hospital after a car ran into a popular Madison restaurant early Saturday afternoon. 

A news release says first responders on the scene a little before noon discovered a car had hit the entryway of Ella's Deli on East Washington Avenue.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be all right. 

The main part of the restaurant was not badly damaged, but the crash remains under investigation.  

