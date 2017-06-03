Driftless Historium opens in Mount Horeb

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- It's opening day for Wisconsin's newest cultural and historical museum in Mount Horeb.

The Driftless Historium museum shows off the history and culture of the area, including the historic building for the museum on S. 2nd Street. The village has spent nearly a decade putting this together.

The museum director says the village's history shares a common thread with many others, offering something for everyone to explore.

"We are very happy to be contributing to Mount Horeb's development," says Destinee Udelhoven. "It's a very happening place right now and we are happy to be contributing to the atmosphere of vitality and growth."

The museum also has an ethnic art exhibit, which is a permanent collection that is still under construction.



Plus, the museum shows visitors how Mount Horeb became known as the troll capital of the world.