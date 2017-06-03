Pasta-eating contest highlight of Festa Italia - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pasta-eating contest highlight of Festa Italia

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- If you'd like to celebrate your Italian heritage, this weekend is your chance. 

You can stop by one of the many events going on all weekend at Festa Italia. The Italian Workmen's Club hosts the festival every year at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg.

Competitors showed off how fast they could eat Saturday in a Pasta Eating Contest, judged by WKOW meteorologist Max Tsaparis. 

Festa Italia continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

