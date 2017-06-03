Pasta-eating contest highlight of Festa Italia

Madison Police found shell casings and a home that had been hit with at least one bullet early Saturday morning.More >>
Rescuers have found the final worker unaccounted for after an explosion at a Cambria milling/ethanol plant Wednesday night. They say Pawel Tordofff was found Friday morning by rescue teams with the help of a search dog.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the windsurfer who died in a collision with a boat on Lake Mendota as Yu Chen, 43, of Madison.More >>
Madison Police identified four men said to be connected to the murder of Mike Meaderds. One suspect identified as 30-year-old Emmanuel Johnson was arrested for felony murder.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a man died when he crashed his motorcycle at I-39 and the off ramp to U.S. 12 Thursday evening.More >>
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he came to Wisconsin to send a message that Democrats must fight everywhere, not just where they live.More >>
The construction industry is struggling to find skilled workers as home building is on the rise in Wisconsin.More >>
Yardwork is a labor of love for some, but these days it’s common to see a professional crew instead of your neighbor out mowing and clipping.More >>
While looking back, people in Cambria are also looking forward, as they celebrate the future. But as friends and family entered the gymnasium at Cambria-Friesland High School for the graduation ceremony Friday, a reminder of the events of the past few days looms in the background.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a whole new whirlwind trend in vanity plates that arose this week, and it's all thanks to a new word and tweet by President Trump.More >>
Democratic Party of Wisconsin officials say they see a lot of energy among delegates as they kick off their 2017 state convention, but a big change could be coming at the very top.More >>
Wisconsin Department of Transportation reporting that WIS 146 is back open as of midday Friday following the Didion Plant explosion Wednesday night.More >>
Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Wausau has dedicated a bench in honor of Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland.More >>
