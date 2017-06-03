Family responds after Dousman boy hit by bus

DOUSMAN (WKOW) -- A Waukesha County boy is in the hospital with severe head trauma after he was hit by a bus Thursday while riding his bike.

Camdin Hellmich's family say the 12-year-old Dousman boy was riding his bike to school with his friends for the first time when he darted out in front of the bus from behind a garbage truck stopped on the side of the road.



His aunt says Camdin's parents have been staying at the hospital.

"They are not leaving his side, but they're being there fighting along with him, talking to him, letting him know that they're there, everyone is there praying for him supporting him, loving him and knowing he'll get through this," Traci King tells WISN-TV.

Friends have raised more than $8-thousand online in just a day to help with medical expenses.