Cows on the Concourse brings dairy visitors to downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A dairy state tradition kicks off this weekend in Madison.

Cows on the Concourse brings the farm straight to families. It's a chance to learn more about the state's $26 billion industry.

People could try their favorite dairy delicacies and ask questions of the "moo experts".

This event is one of many celebrating June Dairy Month in Wisconsin.

