Championship Saturday for State Track and Field

The high school track and field season came to a close on Saturday in La Crosse with new state champions being crowned.

Below are a few highlights from Madison area athletes and their state title results.

Junior sprinter L.O. Johnson from Waunakee finished first in the boys' division one 100 Meter Dash with a time of 10.99.

Jordan Hirsbrunner a senior from Monroe and a future Wisconsin Badger took home state titles in the girls' division two 110 Meter Hurdles and the 300 Meter Hurdles.

Josie Schaefer, a senior from Baraboo finished in first place in the division one girls' Shot Put with a winning distance of 47-8.00

Kyle Thomas a senior from River Valley won a state title in the boys' division two 100 Meter Dash at 11.03.

