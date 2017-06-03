Championship Saturday for State Track and Field - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Championship Saturday for State Track and Field

Posted: Updated:
LA CROSSE (WKOW) -

The high school track and field season came to a close on Saturday in La Crosse with new state champions being crowned.

Below are a few highlights from Madison area athletes and their state title results.

Junior sprinter L.O. Johnson from Waunakee finished first in the boys' division one 100 Meter Dash with a time of 10.99.

Jordan Hirsbrunner a senior from Monroe and a future Wisconsin Badger took home state titles in the girls' division two 110 Meter Hurdles and the 300 Meter Hurdles.

Josie Schaefer, a senior from Baraboo finished in first place in the division one girls' Shot Put with a winning distance of 47-8.00

Kyle Thomas a senior from River Valley won a state title in the boys' division two 100 Meter Dash at 11.03.

To view complete individual results from the state meet, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.