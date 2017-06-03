Dodgers' Taylor hits go-ahead grand slam in 9th to top Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead grand slam off Carlos Torres in a five-run ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for the second straight day to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 Saturday.

Los Angeles led 4-3 in the seventh when Chris Hatcher walked the bases loaded and Josh Fields relieved. Travis Shaw drove Fields' third pitch over the fence in left-center, and Hernan Perez homered two pitches later for an 8-4 lead.

Yasiel Puig hit into a run-scoring forceout in the eighth, and the Dodgers loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Torres (2-4).

Corey Seager walked, and Yasmani Grandal hit a grounder to first baseman Jesus Aguilar, who threw to second trying for a forceout and hit Seager on the back for an error.

Pinch-hitter Austin Barnes walked, Cody Bellinger took a high and outside full-count pitch for a walk that forced in a run and Taylor homered off the batters' eye behind the center-field fence.

