Mom's Demand Action hold rally to raise awareness of gun violence

MADISON (WKOW) --- It's been more than a year since James Nosal's daughter Caroline was killed outside her work.

"He shot her twice at the abdomen. One of the bullets logged in books she always carried. The other one went to her abdomen and lodged next to her spine." Nosal said. “And then, while she laid on the ground bleeding and was kinda propped up, he walked over and put the gun to her right temple and shot through to her left temple.”

Since then, Nosal has made it his mission to help raise awareness of gun violence in the community.

He joined about 100 people at a rally outside Madison Labor Temple Saturday for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

As the city of Madison is struggling with an uptick in gun crimes, people across the country and here in Wisconsin are wearing orange to support those affected by gun violence.

"We have had national wear orange events where communities get together and honor victims of gun violence," said Jennifer Rosen Heinz, group lead for Mom's Demand Action in Madison.

According to the CDC, 33,000 people lost their lives to gun violence in 2016. Boys and Girls Club president Michael Johnson said enough is enough.

"Every time we look around, you see young people losing their lives, you see adults losing their lives, you see incidents happening in schools," Johnson said.

After the increase in gun crimes around Madison, Johnson hopes the 15-point plan created by the Focused Interruption Coalition will help ease some of the violence.

"You need people, boots on the ground, that can deal with young people who may have conflict to mitigate some of these issues."

Johnson also wants to see Mayor Paul Soglin take a larger role in reducing gun violence.

"Given the series of incidents that happening, I think as a community leader I have a responsibility to bring those issues to the forefront. As the mayor, he has the responsibility as the leader of our city to keep us all safe."

The wear orange event was inspired by friends of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old Chicago high school student who was shot and killed in 2013.