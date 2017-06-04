Fruit Fest returns to the Willy Street Neighborhood

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds gathered in Madison's Willy Street neighborhood Saturday for the 8th annual Fruit Fest.

The music festival celebrates the LGBTQ community, along with diversity, family, friends and the spirit of Madison's isthmus.

This year the festival headliner was Hailey Knox joining acts from previous years like Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson among others.

Tons of local talent also took the stage, bringing the community together.

One festival goer said summed up the history of the event saying, "I remember it started eight years ago with the simple idea of hosting a party out in a parking lot, that would turn into the street, that turned into a block party, that turned into a whole a whole day of LBGTQ celebrations along with lots of music and diversity."

The festival closed out the day-long celebration with a competitive karaoke contest.