Work begins Monday on 10-mile-stretch of WIS 19 in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- State transportation officials say road work will start Monday on a big part of WIS 19 in Dane County.

Construction will take place on a 10-mile stretch between WIS 78 and US 12.

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says traffic will be detoured via WIS 78 and US 12, but access will remain open to local residents and businesses while the road work continues.



Planned improvements include replacing the outer edges of the deteriorated asphalt pavement, installing new gravel shoulders, upgrading the beam guard, installing new signs and pavement marking and replacing an existing box culvert.

The project is scheduled to be wrapped up by mid-August 2017.



For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin's southwest region, visit the region's 511 website: http://projects.511wi.gov/region/southwest/.