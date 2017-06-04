Body of last plant explosion victim recovered Sunday in Cambria

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- Officials with Didion Milling say the body of the last victim of the May 31st explosion at the corn mill has been taken out of the rubble.

A notice from the plant's public relations firm says the body of Pawel Tordoff was recovered Sunday afternoon with the assistance of the local fire department and the Columbia County sheriff's office.

Recovery was delayed until engineers determined it was safe to send rescue personnel into the site to make the recovery.

The news release asks for continued prayers for the Tordoff family and the rest of the plant employees "as we grieve the loss of Pawel together.”

Representatives of Didion identified the three men at a Friday afternoon news conference. At the same event, they said the cause of the explosion and subsequent fire is still not known, adding that they are doing their own investigation in addition to helping federal investigators.

The company says it's unclear when the facility in Cambria will resume production, but they think the ethanol operation will be up and running in the near future.

They also said they intend to find work for their Cambria employees while their plant is closed.

