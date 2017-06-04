Outdoor Shakespeare returns to the Madison area

MADISON (WKOW) -- Outdoor Shakespeare has returned to the Madison area sooner than most thought.

On Monday, Bridget Christine Kelly and Deanna Martinez stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about their upcoming performances.

"As You Like It," directed by Emily Morrison Weeks runs through June 11 at the Edgewood College Amphitheater, located behind The Stream arts building. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m.

This tale of denied inheritance, mistaken identity, delayed love, and frustrated shepherds has been entertaining audiences for centuries. Rosalind’s quick wit, personal agency, and taste for adventure make her one of Shakespeare’s most enduring and endearing heroines. MSC’s As You Like It will be given new life and fresh perspective with original live performances by Madison singer/songwriter Tom Kastle, and original Early Renaissance costumes by Raven Albrecht.

The Greek-style amphitheater at Edgewood College and the beautiful tree-lined backdrop will be transformed into the Forest of Arden, replete with Duke Senior and his banished band of roving rebels.

"As You Like It" is a tale of the many forms love can take, and explores how people can find themselves by getting lost in the forest.

Tickets are available for a suggested contribution of $15 at the door.

