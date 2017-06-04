Davies Sharp, Thames Homers, Brewers Beat Dodgers 3-0 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Davies Sharp, Thames Homers, Brewers Beat Dodgers 3-0

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

 Zach Davies pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Eric Thames hit his 15th homer and the Milwaukee Brewers averted a three-game series sweep by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 on Sunday.
   Davies (6-3) struck out six and allowed a walk in six-plus innings, effectively mixing a curveball, changeup and a fastball that hovered around 90 mph.
   He retired 13 in a row from the first until Yasmani Grandal reached on a one-out infield single up the middle in the fifth, the Dodgers' first hit.
   Los Angeles didn't get a runner to second until Adrian Gonzalez and Cody Bellinger opened the seventh with singles that chased Davies.  Grandal bounced into a double play against Oliver Drake, and Austin Barnes flied out off Hernan Perez.
   Corey Knebel struck out the side around a walk for his fifth save.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.