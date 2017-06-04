Cambrians say outpouring of help "heartwarming" after Didion explosion

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- Cambria officials say they're very grateful for the outpouring of public support for their town after the Didion plant explosion May 3 1s t.

A message on the city website reads, "The caring, giving, and support Cambria has been receiving is heartwarming! So many have reached out asking how they can help."

The village has set up a fund at National Exchange Bank of Cambria to be used for those affected by the explosion. Checks can be sent to:

C/O Village of Cambria 118 W. Edgewater Street Cambria, WI 53923 (920) 348-5443

Also, Didion's Old Mill Foundation also has established a fund to directly support the families. Contributions also can be sent to the same bank, care of the Old Mill Foundation Didion Benefit Fund.

In a social media posting, Didion has written, "Thanks for your continued thoughts and prayers - it is amazing to know we are surrounded by such a supportive community. Words cannot express how grateful we are for the overwhelming support we have received."

The DeForest FFA Alumni has decided to donate all proceeds from "Scoopie Night" for Didion families at a local Culver's. It will happen Tuesday, June 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Culver's in De Forest at 4910 County Road V. Their social media message reads "Didion has been a great supporter of our Family Fun Night and we want to support them in this difficult time. Please pass this on - let's break a record!"



On Saturday, June 10th the Cambria Park Committee is holding a silent auction during their June Tournament at Cambria Tarrant Park. Organizers say all proceeds from the event will go to the Benefit Fund. Donated items can be dropped off at the Cambria Village Office at 111 West Edgewater Street.

Don Klug of the Columbus Pick N Save has volunteered to cater a benefit meal on Saturday, June 24th from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Cambria-Friesland School at 410 East Edgewater Street. There will be a minimum 5.00 donation, with all proceeds going to the Benefit Fund.

A Go Fund Me page for victim Pawel Tordoff's family has also been established https://www.gofundme.com/prayers-for-pawel

The First Presbyterian Church Food Pantry is collecting items for the families of Didion Milling. Organizers say the items most needed are: diapers, soap, shampoo, deodorant, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, paper towels, detergent, and gas cards. Small and medium sized boxes for packing food and other goods are also needed.

The city website, as of Sunday June 4th, also relays," there's no longer an immediate need for food, either perishable or non-perishable, at this time."

City leaders also thank Kim Lang for organizing a food drive in Columbus, Don Klug at the Columbus Pick N Save, Reach Out Lodi, and many others who've contributed in various ways.

