Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southern Wisconsin Sund - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southern Wisconsin Sunday

Posted: Updated:
Credit: Sauk County Sheriff's Office Credit: Sauk County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Sauk County Sheriff's Office Credit: Sauk County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open on Highway 12 in Wisconsin Dells as of about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say all lanes of Highway 26 in Jefferson County are now reopen as of about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. 

********

(WKOW) -- Officials are reporting multiple incidents of pavement buckling on highways in southern Wisconsin. 

According to the Wisconsin State Traffic Operations Center, all eastbound lanes of Highway 12 between Fern Dell Road and Shady Lane in Wisconsin Dells are closed because of buckling. It happened around 4 p.m. and authorities say detours are expected for several hours. Eastbound traffic on Highway 12 is being routed off at County BD.

Around 5:30 p.m. officials say pavement started buckling on Highway 26 at Banker Road in Jefferson County. Authorities are working to repair the northbound lanes of the road there.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.