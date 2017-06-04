Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southern Wisconsin Sunday

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open on Highway 12 in Wisconsin Dells as of about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.



********



UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say all lanes of Highway 26 in Jefferson County are now reopen as of about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.



********



(WKOW) -- Officials are reporting multiple incidents of pavement buckling on highways in southern Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Traffic Operations Center, all eastbound lanes of Highway 12 between Fern Dell Road and Shady Lane in Wisconsin Dells are closed because of buckling. It happened around 4 p.m. and authorities say detours are expected for several hours. Eastbound traffic on Highway 12 is being routed off at County BD.



Around 5:30 p.m. officials say pavement started buckling on Highway 26 at Banker Road in Jefferson County. Authorities are working to repair the northbound lanes of the road there.