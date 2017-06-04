Hometown of Dr. Seuss opens museum highlighting his work

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WKOW) -- The Massachusetts area is celebrating the grand opening of a museum dedicated to a children's author icon.

The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum celebrated its grand opening Saturday in Springfield. Dr. Seuss made a name for himself with his clever children's books and is loved by kids and adults around the world. Many came out in the Cat in the Hat's signature striped hat to celebrate his legacy.

Some of Ted Geisel's relatives were also there for the celebratory opening, after donating personal letters and drawings from their Dr. Seuss collections.

"He would be quite impressed with what they've put in the show, and to see kind of another side of his life," says Geisel's grand nephew Theodor Owens. "The more personal side that doesn't often get seen by the general public."

The museum is expected to attract as many as two-thousand visitors a day. Springfield is Geisel's birthplace.