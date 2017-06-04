Channel 27 airs One Love Manchester concert after NBA game, late news Sunday tonight

MADISON (WKOW) -- The ABC network has announced a shortened version of Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert will air late Sunday night on its affiliate stations.

The special program will follow Channel 27's local news, which follows game two of the NBA Finals and its post-game show.

Channel 27 News is expected to go on a bit late tonight because of the sports event.

Promoters say around 50,000 people attended the One Love Manchester concert Sunday, which took place two weeks after a lone suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured over 100 more after a Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Tonight's show is a one-hour highlight version of the actual event.

Performers included The Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Usher , Pharrell Williams, Take That, Little Mix, Robbie Williams, Niall Horan and headliner Grande herself.