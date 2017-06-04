Man hurt in helicopter crash in Kenosha - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man hurt in helicopter crash in Kenosha

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: WISN-TV Courtesy: WISN-TV

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Authorities are investigating a helicopter crash that left one person hurt.

Kenosha police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Kenosha Airport. The only person inside was hurt and airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee. His condition is unknown at this time. No one else was hurt.

Police say federal investigators are handling the investigation.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.