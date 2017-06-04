Pokemon Regional Championships come to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gotta catch 'em all! Pokemon fans and hardcore players are converging on Madison for a weekend dedicated to the game.

Players could compete in two categories of the Pokemon Regional Championships at Monona Terrace. They're going head to head in a video game category and the trading card game to win up to $50-thousand in prizes.



Some familiar voice actors from the animated Pokemon series are in town, too, enjoying the tournament.

"What makes [this] so special is meeting all the people who come," says Veronica Taylor, who is the voice of Ash Ketchum in the series. "This is the first time I've been to a tournament, so I haven't seen the whole thing in action before, and we're sitting right beside it, so we get to experience it all. It's very intense."

Competition winners will earn championship points that lead to a potential invite to the 2017 Pokemon World Championships in Anaheim, California in August.