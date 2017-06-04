Richland Center Frank Lloyd Wright site celebrates architect's 1 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Richland Center Frank Lloyd Wright site celebrates architect's 150th birthday

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- In the next few weeks, sites designed by Frank Lloyd Wright around the world and in Wisconsin are celebrating the architect's 150th birthday. 

That includes the A.D. German Warehouse in Wright's birthplace, Richland Center.

Although not as prominent as some of his other works, the A.D. German Warehouse hosted events this weekend highlighting its historical significance in Wright's canon of work.

"With the advent of the internet, we're an international phenomenon," Lon Arbegust, president of the A.D. German Warehouse Conservancy, tells WXOW-TV. "We're one of the few Wright buildings that a lot of people haven't seen and don't know a lot about."

The A.D. Warehouse is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday and the first Saturday of every month from May to October. Tours are $10.

Wright was born June 8, 1867.

