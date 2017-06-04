Cambria community turns to their faith for comfort after Didion Milling Plant explosion

CAMBRIA (WKOW) --- The church is a central part of the community in Cambria. So after three people were killed in an explosion at Didion Milling late Wednesday, people in the village turned to their faith for comfort.

First Presbyterian Church opened its doors Sunday for a special community gathering to give people a chance to heal during this difficult time.

“This is an opportunity for people to just kind of wrap their heads around what happened and to make sense of this tragedy,” said Pastor Tim Ehrhardt, of First Reformed Church in Randolph.

Authorities were able to remove the body of Pawel Tordoff from the rubble Sunday, several days after he was found dead.

Ehrhardt said prayer is a vital part of the healing process.

“A lot of folks would say that without prayer, what happened in the last few days, they wouldn't know where they would be.”

“With prayer, we receive our strength from God. And this gives us strength to go through the challenges like we have right now,” said Friesland resident Don DeYoung.

Thoughts of the explosion was fresh on the minds of people entering First Presbyterian Church. Pastor Ehrhardt said emotions are still running pretty high.

“It goes the gamut from still in shock, to anger, to sadness, to even gratefulness.”

Ehrhardt said area churches will continue to walk along side the community as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.

“It's been good to see people work through those emotions and begin to come and make sense of things,” Ehrhardt said.

“There's a place to go for comfort,” DeYoung said.

Two others died in the explosion, Duelle Block and Robert Goodenow.

All three were employees. 12 others were hurt.

Local and federal authorities are still looking into what caused the explosion that happened late Wednesday night.

Didion Milling officials tell 27 News they hope to have an update Monday afternoon.