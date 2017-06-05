Greenway Crossing Montessori School holds open house to after teens break in and kill their animals

MADISON (WKOW) -- Greenway Crossing Montessori School hosted a kids art show, bake sale and open house Sunday, to celebrate the end of the year and raise money for more security after their chickens and rabbits were killed about a week ago.

The Madison area school fell victim to the crime after teenagers broke in and killed some of its animals.

Teachers and open house organizers like Cynthia Walker say they're helping kids through the loss.

"We found a learning experience through it, and that's how we wanted to handle it. They were part of our community, we had them for three and a half years."

Organizers say the bake sale will help offset costs, and will be used to replace the animals sometime in the future.