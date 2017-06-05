Residents helped out of 2nd story after vehicle crashes into building

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some people were helped out of the second story of a residence after a vehicle hit the building.

Madison police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Silverton Trail. No one was hurt, but Madison firefighters had to help several people out of the building through the second floor because the vehicle went through the front door. The crash caused extensive damage.

Just moments before, police officers were called to a hit and run crash at the corner of Maple Grove and McKee roads. Someone was hurt in that crash and transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say there was also debris in the road.

Investigators say the same vehicle was involved in both incidents. A 28-year-old man driving the vehicle was arrested on tentative charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated causing injury.