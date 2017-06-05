Appleton's VFW honors member's 70 years of service

APPLETON (WKOW) -- Appleton's VFW post 2778 honored a member that has been with the organization for 70 years and multiple wars.

Bob Albrecht will turn 90 years old Tuesday. He joined the VFW in Appleton 70 years ago.

Before then, he joined the Navy at 17 years-old, spending time in the Pacific.

Albrecht's family organized a surprise recognition party over the weekend. His post members gave him a plaque and thanked him for his service. He responded with a salute.

