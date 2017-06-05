New group hopes to fill gap in LGBT resources in Rock County

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A new group is on a mission to provide more resources to Beloit's LGBT community.

It all started when mental health professional Robert Schuh went to the Wisconsin LGBT Summit in February. He and his wife Marilyn saw a photography exhibit about transgender people they wanted to bring to Beloit, but they had a problem: there was no one to host it.

They say while Madison is known for its vibrant LGBT community and has lots of resources for its citizens, it's a whole different story outside the state capital. “There's nothing here,” said Spring Steidl, a Yellow Brick Road board member whose daughter is gay.

The Schuhs then took it upon themselves to form a support organization, calling it the Yellow Brick Road. "We stepped in to fill a gap,” said Robert. “Now we're networking with different professionals, we're building something... sort of a framework that will allow the community to come in and express themselves, have a voice, that type of thing."

Their goal is to foster relationships and acceptance for the oppressed. One story in particular stands out to Marilyn: she remembered a friend who came out to her as transgender, who said they watched their food and water intake to avoid using the restroom in public. “They're afraid of losing their job, they're afraid of, you know, coming out to their family or friends, because they're afraid of losing them.”

The impact on the individual can be huge. That safe space of acceptance isn't just important for the community as a whole; the group said it can have a huge impact on each individual psychologically. “When you don't allow people to just express themselves, and you keep repressing them and you tell them they're bad or they're evil because that's what your beliefs are... you do a lot of psychological damage,” said Robert.

LGBT youth are more than twice as likely to have attempted suicide than their heterosexual peers, according to the CDC. By the time they're adults, that number gets even higher.

“In the LGBT population about one in three will attempt suicide. Their completion rates are much higher than the average population. If the individual is trans, it's like 45 percent roughly. That's ridiculously high,” said Robert.

“Having a space for anyone who is discriminated against, where they can feel safe, is important,” said Marilyn.

Aside from the community impacts, the group hopes to connect people with the appropriate resources like safe sex education, discreet STD testing, and volunteer counseling.

The group's first big event was hosting the “Our Trans Family” exhibit at the counseling practice owned by the Schuhs, Attentive Counseling LLC. They currently have game nights at the fourth-floor conference room of 400 E Grand Avenue, from 6 to 8 on every third Wednesday night.

For more information about the Yellow Brick Road organization, click here.