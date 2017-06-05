Oshkosh police search for escaped inmate

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- According to WISN in Milwaukee, Oshkosh police are searching for an escaped prisoner.

They say 28-year-old Dennis Tharp has ties to the Milwaukee area. Tharp escaped from the Winnebago Correctional Center around 6:30 Sunday evening, however, authorities are not releasing details on how he got away.

Tharp is described as 5'06", 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey stocking cap and dark-colored pants. Tharp is believed to be with a female, according to a release from the police department.

Tharp was serving time for drug and weapon charges.

Anyone with information about Tharp's whereabouts is asked to call Oshkosh police or their local law enforcement agency.