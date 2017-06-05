2 toddler deaths in Milwaukee investigated - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

2 toddler deaths in Milwaukee investigated

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Police say a Milwaukee man has been arrested in the death of a 1-year-old girl and injuries to a 3-year-old boy.

Investigators say the girl had suffered numerous injuries. An autopsy is expected Monday. Authorities say the boy, found in the same home, also had a number of injuries and was taken to a hospital where he's in stable condition.

Police are investigating the death Sunday as a homicide.

Investigators are also looking into the death Sunday of a 3-year-old boy in a separate case and a different location. An autopsy in that case is also expected Monday.

