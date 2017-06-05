Madison man dies after becoming trapped beneath the wheel of his car

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say an 83-year-old Madison man died Sunday evening after becoming trapped beneath a wheel of his car.

Madison police say the hood was up, and it appeared the Pine St. resident was working on it when it began to roll from his driveway towards the street.

Police say they believe he was trying to stop the car when the accident happened. A neighbor told police the victim was having parking brake trouble and had been placing a block of wood under a tire to prevent it from rolling.