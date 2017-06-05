Madison man dies after becoming trapped beneath the wheel of his - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man dies after becoming trapped beneath the wheel of his car

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say an 83-year-old Madison man died Sunday evening after becoming trapped beneath a wheel of his car.

Madison police say the hood was up, and it appeared the Pine St. resident was working on it when it began to roll from his driveway towards the street.

Police say they believe he was trying to stop the car when the accident happened. A neighbor told police the victim was having parking brake trouble and had been placing a block of wood under a tire to prevent it from rolling.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.