MPD: Teen arrested after stashing loaded handgun under bush - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD: Teen arrested after stashing loaded handgun under bush

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison teen was taken into custody Friday afternoon after he stashed a loaded handgun under a bush during a chase in the 5800 block of Balsam Rd.

Madison police say the 16-year-old told them he is a member of a street gang and carries the weapon for protection.

"There are many guns on the street now and people are shoot," the teen told the arresting officer.

The gun is listed as being stolen out of DeForest following a May 25th theft.

The teen was arrested for possession of a firearm by an adjudged delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, resisting/obstructing, and possession of a dangerous weapon by person under 18.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.