MPD: Teen arrested after stashing loaded handgun under bush

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison teen was taken into custody Friday afternoon after he stashed a loaded handgun under a bush during a chase in the 5800 block of Balsam Rd.

Madison police say the 16-year-old told them he is a member of a street gang and carries the weapon for protection.

"There are many guns on the street now and people are shoot," the teen told the arresting officer.

The gun is listed as being stolen out of DeForest following a May 25th theft.

The teen was arrested for possession of a firearm by an adjudged delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, resisting/obstructing, and possession of a dangerous weapon by person under 18.