Arrest made in Madison attempted homicide case

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police arrested a man Saturday morning in connection to an attempted homicide case last month on Raymond Road.

Police arrested 27-year-old Anthony Glynn-Miles, Jr. Police say on May 23 a vehicle on the 6300 block of Raymond Road was shot at. The rounds were shot from inside another vehicle who pulled up alongside the other vehicle. One person was shot. 

Police suspected that the incident was targeted.

