Richland County man found dead, pinned under tractor

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department was alerted shortly after 7:30 Friday night of a missing person.  

The caller stated 61-year-old Steve Jones, of Cazenovia, had been gone since early in the morning. Also missing was a Ford 900 tractor. Family had searched the area without finding him. 

Deputies responded to the area and they broadened the search area. An airplane with night vision capabilities was called in to help. Shortly after midnight Saturday morning, deputies and neighbors located the tractor, rolled over in a deep ditch along County Highway NN, near Spencer Hill Road in Cazenovia. Pinned underneath was Jones, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

