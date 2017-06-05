Baraboo police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

A 58-year-old DeForest man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail in Baraboo.

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Baraboo police have now released the name of the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash June 1.

They say 58-year-old David Hall, of DeForest, was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle on a hill and curve. Hall struck a guardrail on Highway 113 and Water Street.

Hall was not wearing a helmet.

This crash remains under investigation.