Baraboo police identify motorcyclist killed in crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Baraboo police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

Posted: Updated:
PHOTO: Michael Van Ert PHOTO: Michael Van Ert

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Baraboo police have now released the name of the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash June 1.

They say 58-year-old David Hall, of DeForest, was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle on a hill and curve. Hall struck a guardrail on Highway 113 and Water Street.

Hall was not wearing a helmet.

This crash remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.