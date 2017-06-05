One dead in Mauston apartment fire

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- Mauston police say the fire department was called to an apartment fire on McEvoy Street shortly after 1:00 Monday morning.

Police were first to the scene and began evacuating residences of the complex. Sixteen apartment were evacuated and the American Red Cross is assiting with the displaced residences.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting in the the investigation as there was one death due to the fire. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.