Elkhorn woman killed in crash in Walworth County

LAGRANGE (WKOW) -- An Elkhorn woman died in a crash in Walworth County on Monday morning.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office says an SUV ran a stop sign and hit a car at the intersection of Highway H and Territorial Road in the town of LaGrange, which is southeast of Whitewater.

Deputies say 39-year-old Nancy Sanchez-Castillo was a passenger in the car. She died at the scene.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The crash is still under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Unit and the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.

