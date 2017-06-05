Walker to keep pressure up on lawmakers over roads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker is keeping up the pressure on fellow Republicans to find a road-funding solution.

Walker scheduled a news conference Monday alongside the ongoing work on the Highway 151/Verona Road reconstruction on the southwest side of Madison. Walker's budget would keep that project on schedule and he's warned that it and others could be delayed if lawmakers don't reach a deal close to July 1.

Republicans who control the Legislature have been unable to reach agreement with each other and Walker on how to pay for roads going forward.

Co-chairs of the Legislature's budget-writing committee were taking questions Monday at a public forum focused on health issues at the same time as Walker's news conference.

The current budget runs through the end of June.